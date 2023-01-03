SD Public School, Jagadhri

The school organised “Run for fun” for Nursery-1, Nursery-2 and KG students. Headmistress Anu Dhawan declared the sports meet open by releasing red balloons. It was followed by the flag hoisting, lighting of the flame and oath-taking ceremony. The event was heralded with a well-synchronised march past, led by tiny tots of kindergarten. There was a great enthusiasm all around as athletic events like Doll Race, Train Race, Ice-cream Race, Animal Race, Jocker Race, Flower Race, Aladdin ka Chirag Race, Cartoon Race, Moon & Stars Race, Ladybird Race, Caterpillar Race, Cock Race, Candy Relay Race and Mutiyar Race took place. The students of Class l to V presented a variety of yogasanas that help one in remaining robust and strong. Not only children but active participation of teachers and workers also made the day more eventful. Teacher coordinators Rajni Kakkar, Anita Dogra, Kanjli Gulati, PTI Bhupinder Singh, Sonia Nahar, Suman Chauhan and Taniya Magu helped in organising the event smoothly. The arrival of Santa Claus amidst the cheerful kids was an icing on the cake. The tiny tots jumped with joy when Santa Claus distributed gifts to them. The Headmistress awarded medals to the winners of sports events. The day ended with flag-lowering ceremony and the national anthem.