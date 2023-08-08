SD Public School, Jagadhri

A ‘paper folding activity” was organised for kindergarten students, showcasing their creativity and fine motor skills. The young participants enthusiastically crafted various figures, including flowers, boats, dogs, and fans. Under the guidance of teachers, they explored the art of origami, bringing their imagination to life through folded paper. The event provided a platform for the kids to express themselves and develop their hand and eye coordination. The atmosphere was filled with joy and laughter as these little artists proudly displayed their creations.