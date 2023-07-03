SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

To infuse a sense of joy and create lasting memories, the school organised delightful ‘watermelon and ice-cream parties’ with dance and music. The ice-cream party was an event that promised a delightful indulgence for the young ones. The venue was transformed into an ice-cream wonderland. Children were treated to a delectable ice-cream buffet. The school had arranged a variety of flavours. After a huge success of the ice-cream party, the watermelon party was a refreshing and fruity affair. The venue was decorated with vibrant hues of green and pink, imitating the vibrant colours of a ripe watermelon. The children arrived dressed in colourful summer outfits, eagerly awaiting the exciting activities that lay ahead. Following a dance session, the children were treated to a yummy watermelon feast. The school staff had meticulously prepared an array of watermelon-based treats.