SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

The pre-primary classes of the school took part in a rally on the school premises, advocating the importance of fighting against germs. Led by the Headmistress, along with the teaching staff of Kindergarten, the rally aimed at educating young children about the significance of maintaining proper hygiene and following healthy habits from an early age.
