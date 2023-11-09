SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

Kindergarten classes recently celebrated a Food Carnival, showcasing the diverse culinary traditions of Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra. Students enthusiastically brought in food items representing these states, creating a delicious and culturally rich spread. To enhance the cultural experience, both teachers and students dressed in traditional attires from these regions, added an authentic touch to the event. The Headmistress participated in the celebration, commending the hard work and dedication of the teachers, students and their parents. The Food Carnival was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.
