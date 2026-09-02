SD school wins 3rd prize in dance competition

PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, secured the third prize in the Inter-School Dance Competition held at Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Chandigarh. The competition was organised on the inspiring themes “Colours of India” and “Spirit of Freedom”, celebrating the rich cultural diversity and patriotic spirit of the nation. The students presented a vibrant and captivating dance performance that beautifully showcased India’s colourful cultural heritage while highlighting the values of freedom, unity and national pride. Their graceful movements, energetic presentation and impressive coordination won appreciation from the audience and the judges.

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