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Home / The School Tribune / SD school wins 3rd prize in dance competition

SD school wins 3rd prize in dance competition

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:09 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, secured the third prize in the Inter-School Dance Competition held at Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Chandigarh. The competition was organised on the inspiring themes “Colours of India” and “Spirit of Freedom”, celebrating the rich cultural diversity and patriotic spirit of the nation. The students presented a vibrant and captivating dance performance that beautifully showcased India’s colourful cultural heritage while highlighting the values of freedom, unity and national pride. Their graceful movements, energetic presentation and impressive coordination won appreciation from the audience and the judges.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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