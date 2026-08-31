SD School’s U-17boys win badminton championship

PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, won the Boys Under-17 Inter-School Badminton Championship, organised by the District Education Officer (Sports), UT, Chandigarh, at Sports Complex, Sector 7. The team defeated St John’s School, Sector 26, to clinch the championship title, showcasing excellent coordination, determination and team spirit. The winning team comprised Jayesh Duggal, Saksham Kamra, Vihaan Kapoor, Mayank Kumar and Davinder Kumar. The Principal, staff and students congratulated the young champions.

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