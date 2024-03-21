SD Senior Sec School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school organised an excursion to Kurukshetra, the land of Bhagavad Gita. Students of Class VI explored the city and were thrilled to witness many important Hindu pilgrimage destinations like Jyotiser where Bhagavad Gita sermons were delivered to Arjuna under the tree. The mural depiction of the Mahabharata war was seen in the Kurukshetra Panorama and Science Centre. Other places visited were Shri Krishan Sanghralaya, Brahma Sarovar and Dharohar Museum. Refreshments were provided to the students.
