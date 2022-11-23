SD Senior Secondary School, Ambala Cantt

Hanuman Jayanti programme was organised with great fervour by the SD Sabha at the school. Declamation and Manas Gayan competitions were organised. Dr RC Sharma was the chief guest. Fourteen schools from Ambala Cantt participated enthusiastically. Harshit Kaushal and Manya Bahl of Bhartiya Public School, Ambala Cantt, bagged the first and second position in Manas Gayan and declamation competitions, respectively. The school also won the Overall Running Trophy for the Year 2022 like the previous year. Principal Munish Jain congratulated the winners and teachers and also applauded relentless endeavours of the students and teachers. Esteemed members of the SD Sabha, SD Senior Secondary School, Principals and teachers of various institutes working under the ageis of the SD Sabha were present.