SD Senior Secondary School, Sec 24 C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Students of Nursery to Class X participated in rakhi-making activities. Colourful and attractive handmade rakhis were made using different techniques like quilling, crocheting, etc. The festival of celebration of brother-sister bond had a great symbolic value for students to understand and appreciate the important aspect of Indian traditions and culture.
