SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teacher's Day to thank and honour its faculty who have lighted the path of many to become knowledgeable and wise. A special morning assembly was organised by the students who expressed their love and gratitude to the teachers. Self-composed poems, speech and cultural dance were part of the celebration. Students also made beautiful cards. An orientation programme was organised for all the teachers, followed by lunch. Principal Dr Nisha Gupta addressed the teachers and appreciated their efforts and hard work for enlightening students.