SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a seminar on “Vedic Maths” for Classes VI and VII. Surinder Bharti Tiwari, Director, Q. Maths Centre of Learning, advocated Vedic Maths and its applications without creating pressure on the young budding minds. Many mathematical concepts were discussed and memory techniques with flexible approach were also demonstrated. The seminar ended with a vote of thanks. The students were overwhelmed as they learnt new and fun ways of calculations.