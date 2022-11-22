SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a seminar on “Vedic Maths” for Classes VI and VII. Surinder Bharti Tiwari, Director, Q. Maths Centre of Learning, advocated Vedic Maths and its applications without creating pressure on the young budding minds. Many mathematical concepts were discussed and memory techniques with flexible approach were also demonstrated. The seminar ended with a vote of thanks. The students were overwhelmed as they learnt new and fun ways of calculations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling
Violence erupts after the police intercept a truck transport...
2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested
In the first incident, BSF troopers notice suspicious moveme...
India condemns recent missile launch by North Korea
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'thrashed' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets