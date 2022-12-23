SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

Students and teachers of classes IX and X visited Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. Students enhanced their science knowledge in a fun manner. This trip was sponsored by the Science & Technology Department, Chandigarh. Refreshments were also served to the students.
