SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

World Malaria Day is observed globally to spread awareness about the mosquito-borne disease. The school organised a special assembly highlighting the theme “Accelerate the fight against malaria for a more equitable world’ for the year 2024. Students delivered informative speeches specifying the causes and cure for the disease. Students and staff pledged to keep their surrounding clean and mosquito-free. Fogging of the entire school campus was also held.
