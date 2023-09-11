SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24C, Chandigarh

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at the school. A special morning assembly was conducted where students delivered speech, recited beautiful poems to appreciate the contribution of teachers. Principal Dr Nisha Gupta congratulated and honoured each one for their hard work and dedication. Fun games and lunch were also arranged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed