SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24C, Chandigarh

Students of the school visited Indian Air force Heritage Museum, Sector-18, Chandigarh, where they learned about the history of the Indian Air Force and also got motivated to imbibe the value of the armed forces. Students gained the knowledge about the crucial role of the IAF in defending the nation. They were also thrilled to see the iconic aircraft.
