SD Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The annual sports meet was held with much verve and passion. Principal Dr Nisha Gupta extended a formal welcome to members of the school managing committee. The highlights of the sports day were 80m, 100m, shuttle, relay race & tug of war. Pre-Primary students enthralled the audience with fun-filled races. The chief guest was delighted to see young children participating enthusiastically. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...