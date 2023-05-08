SD Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated International Labour Day. Students held a special assembly wherein they were enlightened about the contribution of labourers. Tiny tots participated in paper-craft activities. A short film was shown to the Pre-primary classes so as to forge a better understanding of our community helpers and imbibing a sense of respect and appreciation for them.
