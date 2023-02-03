SD Sr Sec School, Chd

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated on the premises. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the National Flag by the school managing committee accompanied by Principal Dr Nisha Gupta. A plethora of cultural activities were organised to infuse the spirit of unity, brotherhood and patriotism among the students. The event concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress
Asked to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be exp...