SD Sr Sec School, Sec 24-C, Chd

The school celebrated Earth day. On the occasion, array of activities were held with a view to sensitise the children about the conservation of natural resources and to motivate them to do their bit towards the planet. The week-long activities started with a power point presentation on the importance of Earth Day. The students made bookmarks and learnt the art of reducing, reusing and recycling. A special assembly was also held where the students of Class VIII presented a skit and other activities like debate, poetry, recitation and poster making work. Principal Dr Nisha Gupta appreciated the efforts of the students.