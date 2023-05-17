SD Sr Sec School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

Mother's Day was celebrated on the premises. Students from pre-Nursery to Class IX participated in dance, poetry recitation, short quotes, card making and various other creative art forms to celebrate the day. Principal Dr Nisha Gupta inspired children to resort to ethical ways that makes the parents happy and contended.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...
PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now
Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela