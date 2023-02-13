SD Sr Sec School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school organised “Swachhata Ki Paathshala” programme in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation , Chandigarh. Anshu Chandra from the MC addressed the students. Short documentary films were shown to students educating them about the process of segregation of waste and composting. Principal Nisha Gupta also shared her views on the ban on single-use plastic and adopting environment-friendly measures. The fruitful session ended with a pledge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...