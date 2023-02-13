SD Sr Sec School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school organised “Swachhata Ki Paathshala” programme in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation , Chandigarh. Anshu Chandra from the MC addressed the students. Short documentary films were shown to students educating them about the process of segregation of waste and composting. Principal Nisha Gupta also shared her views on the ban on single-use plastic and adopting environment-friendly measures. The fruitful session ended with a pledge.