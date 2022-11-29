SD Sr Sec School, Sector 24, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. As a part of the celebrations a special assembly was organised where students spoke about the importance of the day. Speeches, talk, play and preamble reading among staff and students was held. Principal, Dr. Nisha Gupta highlighted and reiterated the values and principles laid in our constitution. She urged everyone to be a dutiful citizen.
