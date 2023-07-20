An NGO, Apna Punjab Foundation, along with the Federation of Private Schools and Associations, Punjab, created a world record by making a symbolic tree with 1,1000 students from prominent schools of Sangrur district. The event was held at the stadium of Desh Bhagat College. Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of the Punjab Chief Minister was the chief guest. She appreciated the novel and creative step taken by the Apna Punjab Foundation. More than 400 students from SEABA School, Lehragaga, along with the Managing Director Kawaljeet Singh Dhindsa and Aman Dhindsa took part in it with great joy and enthusiasm.

#Private Schools #Sangrur