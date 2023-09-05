Seaba School, Lehragaga

Female members of the student, teacher and parent communities and well-wishers celebrated the Teej on the school campus with various cultural performances. The decorations on stage and premises portrayed the Punjabi culture and traditions. All were dressed in colourful traditional attires. A mehndi corner and selfie points had the highest visitors. The cultural fiesta was organised under the leadership of Aman Dhindsa.
