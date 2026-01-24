SEABA student wins bronze at national Sepak Takraw Meet

At the 29th National Sepak Takraw Championship held at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Shaganpreet Kaur of Gobindpura Jawaharwala, a student of SEABA International Public School, Lehragaga, represented Punjab and won a bronze medal, bringing pride and recognition to the area. Shaganpreet Kaur has also represented her state in kabaddi at the national level. Along with sports, she actively participates in the school's co-curricular activities and has consistently performed well academically, making her parents proud. Under the guidance of coach Subhash Chand Mittal, she achieved this notable success. Avneet Kaur of Rampura Jawaharwala and Gurjot Singh of Gaga also participated as members of the Punjab team. Sepak Takraw is an international sport in which players use their feet to play the ball, similar to volleyball, and participation helps athletes develop both physical abilities and mental growth. On her return to school, Shaganpreet Kaur was felicitated in the presence of Manager Kanwaljit Singh Dhindsa, Madam Aman Dhindsa, Principal Flavy David, Sports In-charge Naresh Choudhary and Randeep of Sangatpura.

