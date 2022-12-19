Second prize in shabad gayan

On the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Shaheedi Divas, an inter-school shabad gayan competition was held at Sodhi Girls School, Kharar. The event was organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad. Nearly 10 schools, including Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector-92, Mohali, participated in the competition. The school bagged the second prize in solo participation. Principal Poonam Sharma said by making students participate in such competitions, the school aims at their mental and spiritual growth and to bring out their hidden talent.
