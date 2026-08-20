Seerat wins 3rd prize in poster competition

Seerat, student of Class VIII, Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, secured third prize and a cash award of Rs 1,000 in the District-Level Poster-Making Competition on HIV/AIDS Awareness. The competition was organised under the Adolescence Education Programme (AEP) at PM SHRI Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, Panchkula. Seerat’s creative and meaningful poster effectively conveyed the message of HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention. The school congratulated Seerat on her commendable achievement and wished her continued success in future endeavours.

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