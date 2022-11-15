“Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren’t always comfortable, but they're never weakness.” —Brené Brown.

The eternal truth of life is that everything that has begun must meet its end. All that is born will one day perish - be it human beings, the Sun, Moon, stars, our planet and this universe in itself. All that will remain is a state of nothingness which people like me, often call God.

Since all of us are mere visitors in this world, what we own doesn't actually belong to us. This includes our body, mind and wealth. We have obtained this body and the mind from the eternal source of energy, God. From a young age, our guardians have taught us to take care of the belongings of another person. We owe it to the lender to return their possessions in an exceptional manner. Our mind does not belong to us, so we must take as good care of it as we can.

It is said by Lalah Delia that, “Self-care is how you take your power back.”

In today’s world, it has become a necessity for us to spread adequate awareness about mental health and how vital it is. We often see unaware people around us putting the blame on the ones ailing due to mental

diseases.Mental agony is dangerous. When spoken to those who have suffered, they describe it as drowning in water with very minimal capacity to keep your head above. When you find yourself dealing with such pain, you feel like you’re alone with no one beside you, but always remember, “just because no one else can heal or do your inner work for you, doesn't mean you need to do it alone.” - Lisa Olivera.

We are all different and unique, there is but one similarity that we deserve, just as much love and respect as the person next door. Self-acceptance and self-esteem can take us to the nicest of places in our own mind. When life brings you down and makes you feel defeated, always remember the wise words of Doctor Lauren Fogel - “Deep breathing is our nervous system’s love language.” I wish all those in pain have innumerable days of healing ahead.

Vanshika Suri, Class XI

Gillco Int’l School, Mohali