Self-defence training at Saupin's School, Chandigarh

Saupin’s 32 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) committee organised a self-defence training session for students of Class IX and X. The workshop was conducted by senior trainer Sanjay and trainer Sonia from Swayam under the aegis of the Chandigarh Police. The trainers made the children aware of the importance of self-defence and demonstrated many techniques to the children which they could use to protect themselves if assaulted.
