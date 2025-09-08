Self-defence training workshop organised

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, organised a self-defence training workshop under the Kavach Self-Defence Training System for students of classes VI to IX. The programme aimed at empowering young learners with practical skills to stay safe and confident in challenging situations. During the session, students were introduced to simple yet effective techniques of hand-to-hand combat, weapon defence basics and strategies to build mental strength and alertness. The training was highly interactive, with live demonstrations and student participation, ensuring that every child understood the importance of presence of mind, quick response, and self-confidence in emergencies. The workshop was conducted by Varun Rawat, founder of Kavach and a tactical combat instructor for elite units of Special Forces, Anti-terror squad commandos, Delhi Police, Uttarakhand Police, CISF cadets and Telangana Police. He was assisted by Divya Panwar, a certified self-defence instructor, who has trained over 1,50,000 girls across India in various settings, including schools, colleges, government institutions, and corporates.

