DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Self-defence training workshop organised

Self-defence training workshop organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, organised a self-defence training workshop under the Kavach Self-Defence Training System for students of classes VI to IX. The programme aimed at empowering young learners with practical skills to stay safe and confident in challenging situations. During the session, students were introduced to simple yet effective techniques of hand-to-hand combat, weapon defence basics and strategies to build mental strength and alertness. The training was highly interactive, with live demonstrations and student participation, ensuring that every child understood the importance of presence of mind, quick response, and self-confidence in emergencies. The workshop was conducted by Varun Rawat, founder of Kavach and a tactical combat instructor for elite units of Special Forces, Anti-terror squad commandos, Delhi Police, Uttarakhand Police, CISF cadets and Telangana Police. He was assisted by Divya Panwar, a certified self-defence instructor, who has trained over 1,50,000 girls across India in various settings, including schools, colleges, government institutions, and corporates.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts