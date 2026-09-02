Seminar on AI and computational thinking organised

Howard Lane Senior Secondary School, Thatha (Chabal), organised a special seminar on artificial intelligence (AI) and computational thinking (CT) for teachers. Resource person Chandrabhanu Mukherjee highlighted AI's growing role in education and demonstrated ways to integrate AI tools into classroom teaching. Teachers actively participated in various activities and techniques. The school management appreciated the initiative, emphasising the importance of technology-focused sessions for enhancing teaching quality and keeping educators future-ready.

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