Seminar on ‘Building positive relationships with parents and students’ organised

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised a seminar on ‘Building positive relationships with parents and students’. Varun Lamba, a distinguished trainer, was the resource person. The interactive session focused on aspects of personality development and strengthening parent-teacher relationships through effective communication. Varun Lamba shared practical strategies for meaningful dialogue and highlighted the art of giving constructive feedback to nurture growth and understanding. The session was highly appreciated for its engaging mix of learning, humour, and actionable insights. The workshop left attendees inspired to create supportive, communicative, and positive learning environments. The trainer and his team were felicitated by Assistant Director Narinder Gandhi, and Additional Principal Chandan Singh Patwal.

