Home / The School Tribune / Seminar on ‘Cyber Safety’ organised

Seminar on ‘Cyber Safety’ organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Shivalik Public School, Patiala, organised an enlightening seminar on ‘Cyber Safety’ in collaboration with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The session aimed to raise awareness among students about the responsible use of Internet and digital platforms. The seminar was conducted by resource person Hem Raj from TRAI, who addressed pressing concerns such as cyber threats, online frauds, misuse of social media, and the importance of safeguarding digital privacy. Using real-life examples, interactive discussions, and practical tips, students were guided to cultivate safe online habits and report suspicious cyber activities responsibly. The resource person shared several useful guidelines, including the practice of resetting mobile phones every 15 days and creating strong, secure passwords to prevent hacking. Students were also informed about the two types of Aadhaar cards — the basic Aadhaar and the masked Aadhaar — with emphasis on using the masked version for enhanced safety. The toll-free numbers related to cybercrime were shared to help students know how and where to report incidents. The seminar also highlighted TRAI’s initiatives for promoting digital literacy and emphasised the role of young learners as responsible digital citizens. The active participation of students through questions and personal experiences made the session highly interactive, engaging, and impactful. Overall, it was a fruitful session that enriched students with valuable knowledge on safe and responsible digital practices.

