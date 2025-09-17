Seminar on drug de-addiction organised

Ashmah International School, Mohali, organised a drug de-addiction seminar and various awareness activities. The event was attended by Ramesh Aggarwal, president of Dr Inder Kaur Charitable Trust, and PR Mittal, Lecturer in the Haryana Education Department. They informed the students about the ill-effects of drugs and delivered a message to “Say No to Drugs”. As part of the awareness campaign, the school held several competitions to engage and educate the students. A painting competition was organised, where students used their creative expression to address the issue of drug de-addiction. Students demonstrated their awareness by writing effective slogans in a slogan writing competition. The event included a speech competition, where students spoke against the dangers of drug abuse. Principal Suchi Grover stated that “our goal is not just to provide academic knowledge but also to make our students good human beings. This anti-drug awareness campaign is an important step in that direction”.

