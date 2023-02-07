Seminar on financial literacy at The Century School, Gharaunda

To enhance financial literacy, a seminar was organised by the CBSE in the school. The resource person, Nidhi Khetarpal, educated around 160 teachers from various schools. Principals Pardeep Kumar, Raj Kumar and Madan graced the occasion. Khetarpal insisted on disciplined regular savings and suggested various ways of making retirement happy. Principal Karuna Arora thanked all guests saying such occasions led to wonderful beginnings. Chairperson Shashi Bansal said financial security was essential for teachers. Managing Director Ankur Jindal urged all teachers to keep their digital financial literacy updated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge
She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning
Adani row: Most opposition parties agree to participate in parliamentary proceedings
AAP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, however, say no to discussio...
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition uproar over Adani issue
Soon after the House meets at noon after the first adjournme...
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
The three artistes -- Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan -- a...
Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court
A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...