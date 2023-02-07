Seminar on financial literacy at The Century School, Gharaunda

To enhance financial literacy, a seminar was organised by the CBSE in the school. The resource person, Nidhi Khetarpal, educated around 160 teachers from various schools. Principals Pardeep Kumar, Raj Kumar and Madan graced the occasion. Khetarpal insisted on disciplined regular savings and suggested various ways of making retirement happy. Principal Karuna Arora thanked all guests saying such occasions led to wonderful beginnings. Chairperson Shashi Bansal said financial security was essential for teachers. Managing Director Ankur Jindal urged all teachers to keep their digital financial literacy updated.