Seminar on fire safety organised at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

In response to the growing concern for fire safety in educational institutions, the school organised a comprehensive seminar on fire safety in association with the Fire and Security Association of India. The event aimed to raise awareness among students regarding preventive measures and emergency protocols. Jasjeet Suri, an expert speaker from the Fire Department, explained to students the strategy FIRE, which stands for Find, Inform, Restrict, Extinguish. He also discussed evacuation procedures and the importance of fire drills. Additionally, he demonstrated the proper usage of different fire extinguishers for various types of fires. The session concluded with a quiz, and all queries were addressed by the resource person. Principal Pamila Kaur emphasised the importance of educating students on fire safety, emphasising that prevention and preparation are always better than a cure.
