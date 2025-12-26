Seminar on 'Nasha Chhodo Abhiyan' organised

Shivalik Public School, Patiala, organised a highly impactful and thought-provoking "Nasha Chhodo Abhiyan" awareness seminar for the students of Class IX under the Punjab Jagao Yatra, with the active support of Thana Sanjh Kendar, City Police. The seminar was conducted under the theme "Nasheya Virudh Atte Vatavaran Bachao Muhim", with the objective of inculcating social responsibility, awareness, and conscious decision-making among adolescents. The session was addressed by Paramjeet Singh Aggarwal, a renowned motivational speaker and social reformer, who held the attention of the young audience through his compelling and insightful discourse. Drawing upon real-life experiences and inspiring anecdotes, he sensitised students to the alarming and far-reaching consequences of drug abuse on physical health, mental well-being, academic performance, and future aspirations. The programme concluded on an inspiring and resolute note with students taking a collective pledge to stay away from drugs, safeguard the environment, and contribute meaningfully towards building a healthier, safer, and awakened Punjab.

