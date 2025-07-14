Seminar on ‘Road safety and anti-drug awareness’ at Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

A seminar on ‘Road safety and anti-drug awareness’ was conducted for the students of Class X at the school. The guest speaker for the session was ASI Janakraj, Traffic Cell in-charge, who addressed the students on several critical issues affecting the youth. Janakraj began the session by highlighting the importance of disciplined living, explaining how a focused study pattern and goal-oriented approach can help students steer clear of negative influences. He stressed on the value of life, encouraging students to make responsible decisions and stay away from substances that can destroy their future. A significant portion of the seminar was devoted to drug abuse awareness. Janakraj shared real-life examples and explained how drug addiction can shatter families and careers. He urged students to report any suspicious activities related to drug selling or consumption by immediately contacting the Police Control Room at helpline number 112. The seminar also shed light on road safety and traffic rules. Students were made aware of the hazards of careless driving and the legal consequences of violating traffic laws. A strong message was conveyed that students below 18 years of age are not permitted to drive, and doing so can result in heavy fines and strict punishment. He guided students on the importance of proper vehicle parking to avoid inconvenience and accidents. The seminar concluded with an interactive session where students asked questions related to road safety and drug abuse. The session proved to be an eye-opener for many and instilled a sense of responsibility, awareness, and civic duty among the students. The school authorities appreciated the efforts of Janakraj and the local Police Department for taking the initiative to educate young minds on such vital topics.

Advertisement