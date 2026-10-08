An informative seminar on women's health, titled 'Khulkar Baat', was organised at St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, to promote awareness and open dialogue about women's physical and mental well-being. Dr Shruti Shukla, educationist, counsellor and women empowerment advocate and Dr Sunita Chandra, leading gynaecologist, shared valuable insights on health concerns, preventive care, timely medical intervention and healthy lifestyle choices. Dr Chandra emphasised that women should consider healthcare a fundamental right rather than a privilege.The seminar concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, giving teachers a comfortable, hesitation-free platform to discuss personal health concerns and seek expert guidance.
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