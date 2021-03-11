Mohit Aggarwal, an alumnus of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, visited his alma mater. Mohit is a 2016 batch officer, currently appointed as DSP in Patiala. He passed out of the school in 2007. Addressing the students, Mohit Aggarwal asked them to stay away from drugs and violence. He shared his own experiences and exhorted the students to make it big in life. He urged them to strike a balance between studies and games. School Principal Balwinder Kaur welcomed and thanked him. ANO Satvir Singh Gill, Gagandeep Singh and the other staff members were also present on the occasion.
