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Home / The School Tribune / Senior Choir of St Stephen’s School performs at reception hosted by Irish Embassy

Senior Choir of St Stephen’s School performs at reception hosted by Irish Embassy

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:30 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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At an elegant reception hosted by the Irish Embassy at the iconic The Imperial Hotel, the Senior Choir of St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, delivered a performance that was as enchanting as it was evocative. The occasion, marking the joyous spirit of St Patrick’s Day, was graced by diplomats, dignitaries, and distinguished guests, all of whom were left spellbound by the choir’s harmonious blend and poised stage presence. Dressed in shades of green to honour the spirit of the celebration, the choir embodied both thematic unity and cultural sensitivity. A particularly stirring moment unfolded with the rendition of the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’. The Irish anthem, led in its native tongue by Kevin Kelly, Irish Ambassador to India, and Sophie Rogan, and joined by the choir and audience alike, created a deeply moving atmosphere of shared pride and international camaraderie. The evening was further elevated by insightful addresses from Rossa Fanning, Attorney General of Ireland, Kevin Kelly, Irish Ambassador to India, and Sibi George, Secretary of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, all of whom reflected on the enduring ties between India and Ireland. Representing the school’s leadership, Principal of the school Roy da Silva attended the event on behalf of Director Harold Carver and Diana Carver. In a dual role that reflected his dedication, Roy da Silva also conducted the choir, guiding the young performers with precision and passion, and bringing the evening to a resounding and memorable crescendo.

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