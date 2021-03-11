Senior Sec Model School, Pbi University, Patiala

The school celebrated World Red Cross Day and the birth anniversary of legendry poet Rabindranath Tagore with enthusiasm. NCC cadet Mandeep Kaur made the students aware of the origin of the Red Cross movement and prominent personalities associated with it. ANO Satvir Singh Gill threw light on the life and contributions of Rabindranath Tagore. The students learned a lot of new things on this day.
