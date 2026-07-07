Senior Secondary Model School observes International Plastic Bag Free Day

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, observed International Plastic Bag Free Day during the morning assembly to raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution and the importance of adopting sustainable practices. Arshdeep Kaur, a student of the school, informed the gathering that International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed every year on July 3 across the world. She highlighted that the primary objective of the day is to reduce the use of plastic bags, protect the environment from pollution and create awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastics. Principal Satvir Singh Gill, shared that the global campaign was launched in 2016 by the Free from Plastic Movement. He encouraged everyone to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and contribute towards building a cleaner and greener environment. All staff members of the school were present.

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