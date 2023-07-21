Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala

Students of the school were educated about Chandrayaan-3 mission in the morning assembly. Lovepreet Kaur of Class XII (Science) told the students that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has used LVM-3 Rocket to launch its third mission to the moon. It is a matter of great pride for every Indian that India will be the fourth nation to accomplish such a feat in the world. The students came to know that Vikram, the Lander, will soft land on the lunar surface on August 23 at 6 pm and deploy its six-wheeled, box-shaped Rover. After this, Lovepreet Kaur informed the students about Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon (Paramveer Chakra) and his exploits as it was his birthday. School Principal Dr Bal Krishan, ANO Satvir Singh Gill, lecturer Harpreet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and other staff were present.
