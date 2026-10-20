Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, hosts lecture on mental health

A lecture on mental health by Professor Mamta Sharma was organised at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, during the morning assembly. Professor Mamta Sharma, Dean of Students, raised awareness among students about mental health. She emphasised the importance of learning from all aspects of life beyond textbooks, noting that strong determination was essential to achieving any goal. She encouraged students to develop self-confidence and urged girls to be strong and pay attention to their physical health through regular exercise. She also encouraged boys to support and motivate girls. Students Gurjot Kaur, Vinay and Akriti shared their views, stating that everyone should make sincere and honest efforts, work hard and have faith in the Almighty. They agreed that no one should allow mental stress to overwhelm them. On the occasion of Columbus Day, schoolteachers Gagandeep Singh and Navkirat Kaur also spoke about the life and achievements of the famous navigator Christopher Columbus. School in-charge Satvir Singh Gill expressed gratitude to the visiting guests. Students of classes VII to XII, Harpreet Singh, and all school’s teachers and staff participated in the event.

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