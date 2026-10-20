DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, hosts lecture on mental health

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, hosts lecture on mental health

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:17 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A lecture on mental health by Professor Mamta Sharma was organised at Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, during the morning assembly. Professor Mamta Sharma, Dean of Students, raised awareness among students about mental health. She emphasised the importance of learning from all aspects of life beyond textbooks, noting that strong determination was essential to achieving any goal. She encouraged students to develop self-confidence and urged girls to be strong and pay attention to their physical health through regular exercise. She also encouraged boys to support and motivate girls. Students Gurjot Kaur, Vinay and Akriti shared their views, stating that everyone should make sincere and honest efforts, work hard and have faith in the Almighty. They agreed that no one should allow mental stress to overwhelm them. On the occasion of Columbus Day, schoolteachers Gagandeep Singh and Navkirat Kaur also spoke about the life and achievements of the famous navigator Christopher Columbus. School in-charge Satvir Singh Gill expressed gratitude to the visiting guests. Students of classes VII to XII, Harpreet Singh, and all school’s teachers and staff participated in the event.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts