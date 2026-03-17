Senior Secondary Model School remembers Air Commodore Mehar Singh

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, remembered Air Commodore Mehar Singh affectionately known as ‘Mehar Baba’ on his death anniversary. Ano Satvir Singh Gill threw light on life and achievements of Mehar Singh and told the students how Mehar Baba landed a Dakota laden with supplies and reinforcement at Poonch airport without any landing aids. The airstrip at Poonch was lit with the help of mere oil lamps. School in-charge Satvir Singh Gill said the students should be proud that Mehar Baba belonged to Patiala.

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