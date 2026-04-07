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Home / The School Tribune / Senior wing parent orientation programme held

Senior wing parent orientation programme held

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:24 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised the senior wing parent orientation programme. The session was thoughtfully curated to apprise parents of the school’s ethos, achievements, and academic vision. During the programme, parents were acquainted with the remarkable achievements of the school’s mentors, Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, and students across diverse fields, highlighting the institution’s multidisciplinary approach towards education. The general rules and regulations of the school were also shared, emphasising the responsibilities of both parents and their wards in maintaining discipline and decorum. The event featured an insightful address by Aadi Garg, Founder of the AADI Career Guidance and Counselling Centre, who provided valuable guidance on career readiness and the evolving academic landscape. The orientation programme served as a meaningful platform to strengthen the partnership between parents and the school, fostering a shared commitment towards the students’ holistic growth and future success. Information regarding the book list for new parents, along with details related to the school uniform, was also shared. The programme concluded with refreshments for all attendees.

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