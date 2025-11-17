Series of workshops organised for teachers

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, organised a series of insightful workshops for teachers focusing on the holistic well-being, inclusivity and safety of students within the school environment. The first session, on the school wellness policy, was conducted by Dr Ashi, school psychology teacher and counsellor. The workshop emphasised the importance of supporting students’ mental and emotional health. Teachers were guided on recognising signs of distress, identifying behavioural and emotional indicators and building trust through consistency. The second workshop, on inclusivity and equality in classrooms, was led by the school special educator Manpreet. Teachers were encouraged to be mindful of biased behaviour, promote collaborative learning and empower students through self-advocacy. The session reinforced the school’s dedication to building an inclusive and equitable learning atmosphere. The final session, conducted by counsellor Aadhshakti, addressed the crucial topics of managing violent incidents, bullying and harassment. The session also focused on preventing retaliation, applying restorative practices and reinforcing school policies to ensure a respectful and secure environment for students and staff.

