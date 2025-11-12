DT
Home / The School Tribune / Session for parents held at DPS Mohali

Session for parents held at DPS Mohali

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
6911c75d07ddc 11.Delhi Public School Mohali
A session was conducted for parents of students of the primary wing at Delhi Public School, Mohali, by Dr Anmol Sidhu, a distinguished paediatrician from Livasa Hospital. The session aimed to educate parents on effective parenting techniques that promote the holistic development of children in today’s fast-paced and challenging world. During the session, Dr Sidhu shared valuable insights on understanding children’s emotional needs, building strong communication within families, managing behavioural issues with empathy, and encouraging healthy habits from an early age. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a balanced approach to discipline and affection, helping children grow with confidence, resilience, and emotional security.

